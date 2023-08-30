TULSA, Okla. — TV news host and author Rachel Maddow will be coming to Tulsa on October 27 for a conversation about her new book, ‘Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism,’ with Magic City Books President Jeff Martin, according to the Cox Business Convention Center.
The event will take place in the Grand Hall of the Cox Business Convention Center on Friday, October 27.
‘Prequel’ follows how a far-right effort to align the U.S. with the Axis powers during World War II and to install authoritarian rule was thwarted.
Tickets are currently on sale and start at $40.
Each ticket comes with a hardcover copy of ‘Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism’ and one seat at the event. There is a limit of four tickets per customer.
If you bought a ticket and can't attend the event, you will be able to pick up your copy of 'Prequel' at Magic City Books during normal business hours. The last day for ticket holders to pick up their book is Friday, December 8.
For more information about the event, including where to buy tickets, click here.
The Cox Business Convention Center has a clear bag policy, limiting the size and type of fans that can be brought into the venue.
"Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″," the policy says.