TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – Racers from around the world lined up Sunday to start the grueling Ironman triathlon.
The race starts with a 2.4-mile swim at Keystone Lake, then a 112-mile bike and finally a 26.2-mile run through Tulsa and the surrounding areas.
Athletes will have the opportunity to ride portions of the Osage Hills and experience northeastern Oklahoma.
Athletes finish the bike portion in downtown Tulsa at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa campus.
Closing out their 140.6-mile journey, athletes will make their way through Tulsa to Route 66 where it connects to the River Parks Trail System.
For a list of road closures, click here.