TULSA, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies hit the track for Beat the Heat's Race a Cop event at the Tulsa Raceway Park, Saturday afternoon.
"People who want to race a cop car see how fast we go, this is your opportunity," said Collinsville Police Officer Gary Lao.
"It's been fun. I've never actually done this in a patrol car before and getting the chance to do this is just awesome," Lao said.
The event was focused on raising awareness about the dangers of illegal street racing.
"We've lost 12 students this year," said Sergeant Brandon Hendrix with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
Hendrix said drivers don't think about the consequences of speeding on regular streets.
"They're thinking, 'How fast will my car go, all's I want to do is beat my buddy to the next traffic light.' The next thing they know, somebody's dead, and they got to live that the rest of their life," Hendrix said.
Hendrix said the Tulsa Raceway gives drivers a safe alternative to illegal street racing.
"Out here, you have a safety team in place, you got fire prevention up on the north side of the track, we've got medical services here," Hendrix said.
