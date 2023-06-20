TULSA, Okla. -- QuikTrip (QT) just tweeted which locations in the Tulsa Metro are open, which ones are closed and which ones have gas.
Tulsa has been impacted by a massive power outage since Sunday's severe wind storm.
Almost 200,000 customers initially lost power, causing many gas stations to close.
Traffic lines of vehicles have been reported at the QT locations that have remained open, causing those businesses to run out of gas supply.
The following list will be a great help for residents who are looking to fill their tank up with gas.
If QT posts a new list, FOX23 will update this story.