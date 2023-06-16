TULSA, Okla. — Anything to get out of work...
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says a QuikTrip robbery near 61st and Lewis was an inside job.
TPD says a QT clerk, Isaias Jones, asked a friend to rob the store he worked at so he could go home early.
Officers responded June 5 to the robbery. At the time, Jones said a man walked in, handed him a note that said "give ma all your money or I will shoot you" and he complied.
That "victim" later turned into a suspect after investigators arrested the man they say robbed the store, Steven Jones.
They say Steven confessed to the robber and said his friend, Alyia Locke, set it up after Isaias messaged her asking if the store could be robbed so he could go home early from his shift.
Locke was arrested the day after Steven on June 9 for an outstanding warrant. Police say she confessed as well and showed them the text messages from Isaias. She added that Isaias paid her after the robbery.
A police report shows she was given an electronic payment of $160.
Fast forward to a little more than a week after the crime and Isaias found himself under arrest June 14. Police say he confessed as well, saying he asked Locke to find someone to rob the store because he was tired and wanted to go home.
Steven Jones was charged with conspiracy to commit embezzlement and for having a gun after a former conviction.
Isaias was arrested for embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Locke was arrested on an outstanding warrant for being in possession of a stolen car, she could also face charges for embezzlement.