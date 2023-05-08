HENRYETTA, Okla. — Questions and doubt continue to surround the investigation into the seven bodies that were found on a property near Henryetta.
Drug paraphernalia, chains, sex toys and several electronics are what Ivy Webster's family says investigators left behind on the property, after police say convicted rapist Jesse McFadden killed Ivy, five others and himself.
After video surfaced showing the inside of the house on the property, many think things should have been done differently from the start of the investigation.
"We found my daughter’s phone on the property, which they said they don't know where it’s at, because they didn't do a complete and full investigation of the house,” said Justin Webster, Ivy’s father.
Justin says he thinks the truth of what happened that night could be in the electronics left behind.
"We asked if our daughter had been raped, which he told us there were signs of it but the ME would have to answer those questions,” Justin said.
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office and Okmulgee police first worked the scene, but the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took over entirely after the videos surfaced, but OSBI wouldn’t comment on anything that was left behind.
“If anything was done, I just think we’d need to own up to it, move on and, if there's something else that needs to be found out, let’s find out and get it done. Because people like you are going to keep asking the questions,” said Dave Walker, a former homicide sergeant for the Tulsa Police Department.
Walker said the electronics should have been picked up on the first sweep.
"You know that that suspect is dead. But it doesn't mean it's over, so I think that's where we as the community dropped the ball so to speak,” he said.
"Instead of law enforcement having the ‘What if?’, the community has the ‘What if?’,” Walker also said.
FOX23 reached out to the Medical Examiner about the possible sexual assaults of the victims, and they are investigating.