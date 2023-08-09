TULSA, Okla. — People were able to bring their dogs to the Tulsa Drillers game Wednesday night for ‘Bark in the Park.’
The event let people bring their dogs to the ballpark and featured a dog parade ahead of the game.
The nonprofit Puppy Haven Rescue (PHR) was also at the event, showcasing some of their adoptable dogs.
Anna Vincent, the social media coordinator and event coordinator for PHR, said they were excited to be at the event.
“It's been a good three or four years since we've come back out to the Driller Stadium to show our dogs. So, we were really excited when they asked us to come out and be able to show off our little guys and hopefully get them adopted,” she said.
Vincent said while they only brought five dogs to the event, they have a lot more available on their website.
Vincent also said the website is where people can find more information about volunteering and fostering, something the organization always needs.
“We always get asked what we can use the most of and currently right now it is fosters because we can only take in as many dogs as we have people,” Vincent said.
Vincent said PHR holds an adopt event every Saturday at their location in Bixby, near 131st and Memorial.
