Puppies found dumped in Turley get second chance thanks to Tulsa County deputies

TURLEY, Okla. -- Just before 4 a.m. on June 15, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) was called out to a rural area on Oak Cliff Drive in Turley. Someone had come across some abandoned puppies.
When deputies arrived they found two puppies in a cardboard box. A few hours later two other puppies were located in the same area.
The dogs appear to be from the same litter.
The four pups were taken to Tulsa Animal Welfare and will be put up for adoption soon.
The TCSO is asking the community for information on the individual who dumped the puppies to call Animal Control Deputies at 918-596-5704.