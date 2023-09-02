TULSA, Okla. — Saturday morning people lined up outside of the Central Park Hall at Expo Square, waiting to get in Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market.
“It's really cool it's fun I think its gonna be a great day,” said Michelle Cozzaglio, the owner of the event.
Cozzaglio says they had 80 vendors participate this year.
“People from out of state, Missouri, Kansas, Texas area, I think we have some from Indiana, that is here too” said Cozzaglio.
Fans of punk rock looked through funky T-shirts, punk records and more.
Cozzaglio says she started this event as a way to support local businesses. Over the last nine years it has grown into a huge event.
“It's just really really cool to bring in the community together and support the scene here in Tulsa” said Cozzaglio.
Bailey Cummins, a local artist, participated in the event for the first time.
“It's so cool seeing what's out here and what's here in Tulsa is also really cool,” said Cummins.
Cummins said she loves the punk community and is planning on coming back next year.
“I wouldn’t call myself punk rock but I definitely love the culture, I listen to the music so definitely I identify with it,” said Cummins.
Lindsay Gammill is the manager of Boomtown Tees. She says they do the official T-shirts for the market and participate every year.
“I love the diversity of the Punk Rock Flea Market meeting new people seeing what local vendors have to offer it's really cool seeing the community come together like this,” said Gammill.