TULSA, Okla. — As summer break season approaches, parents of school age children have an option for providing their kids with nutritious meals this summer, at no cost.
During the pandemic years, many families got used to the “grab and go” concept when it came to picking up summer meals. But that’s changing this year.
FOX23 spent the lunch hour with Bradyn Powell, Union Public School’s associate director of child nutrition, who said this summer, they’re going back to their traditional summer food service program.
With the school year winding down, Powell wants to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.
“We want them to have that quality meal, some of them that’s the only meals they get each day and we want to make it as nutritious as possible because we know it’s not nutrition until it’s in your body," he said.
Powell said they’re here to support families, not just during the school year, but year-round.
Beginning June 5, Union Public Schools will offer it’s summer food service program free of charge, to any child aged 18 or under. The meals must be consumed on site. Curbside meals will no longer be offered.
We caught up with single mother of five, Ondrea Kingfisher Hawkins, who was at home Thursday afternoon with her three adopted sons King, David and Darius.
She also has two foster kids. She remarked that she sees the return to the traditional summer food program as a win-win for parents.
“I like that we’re going back to like the kids are able to go in the school to socialize, so they have that two aspects of getting nutrients that they need as well as being able to see some kiddos that they went to school with,” Hawkins noted.
We also reached out to Tulsa Public Schools and learned that they will be launching their summer school food service program on June 1 and Owasso Public Schools will launch their program on May 30.
We also learned that the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma has a summer feeding program.
For more information on their summer feeding sites or pantry locations just click here.