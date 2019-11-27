PSO reports thousands without power across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- PSO is reporting more than 3,100 customers are without power across Green Country on Tuesday.
- The majority of the outages are in Tulsa County, where 2,285 customers are affected as of 8:47 p.m.
- Powerful wind gusts reached upwards of 50+ mph Tuesday night, causing issues across the area.
