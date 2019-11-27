  • PSO reports thousands without power across Green Country

    By: Josh Gammon

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • PSO is reporting more than 3,100 customers are without power across Green Country on Tuesday.
    • The majority of the outages are in Tulsa County, where 2,285 customers are affected as of 8:47 p.m.
    • Powerful wind gusts reached upwards of 50+ mph Tuesday night, causing issues across the area.
    • DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News and Weather apps for alerts sent to your phone.

    Trending Stories

    Related Headlines

    Trending Video

    Rhema prepares for Christmas light display in Broken Arrow

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories