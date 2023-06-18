PSO has released their second storm response update after severe storms late Saturday and early Sunday left thousands without power.
PSO said as of 6:00 p.m., there are roughly 177,000 customers without power, with outages concentrated in the Tulsa and McAlester areas.
This will be a multi-day effort, PSO said. Estimated restoration times for customers who can take electricity will be available Monday morning.
PSO said any customers with a damaged electric service entrance (meter loop) will need to have it repaired by a license electrician before PSO can reconnect it.
“PSO is experiencing the most significant restoration event since the 2007 ice storm,” PSO said.
PSO said the storms caused damage to the grid, including transmission structures, broken poles, cross-arms, and downed wires.
PSO also released several safety tips with the update:
- Assume any downed line is energized with a deadly electric current. Stay away from the line and do not touch it with anything. Report to PSO at 1-833-PSO-OUTG.
- Do not approach crews and utility vehicles to ask when power will be restored. Doing so may jeopardize your safety as they may not see you from their vehicle.
- If you use a generator, follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Do not operate it indoors. Connect appliances directly to the generator’s outlets, not to the main electric panel of your home or business unless you have had an electric load transfer switch installed to isolate your home’s wiring from PSO’s electric system.
- Before evacuating a home, disconnect (open) your home’s main electrical breaker after you turn off the generator as this will eliminate any possibility of the generator feeding power back into PSO’s electric system.
For more information about PSO’s response, click here.
For a map of current outages, click here.