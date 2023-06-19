PSO has released their fourth storm response update after severe storms late Saturday and early Sunday left thousands without power.
PSO said power is expected to be restored to customers who can accept power at the following times:
- Mayes, Delaware, Craig, Osage and portions of Rogers County: Between now and 5:00 p.m. Wednesday
- Tulsa, Wagoner, Creek and portions of Rogers County: Between now and 5:00 p.m. Saturday
The majority of customers should be restored before 5:00 p.m. Saturday, PSO said.
PSO also said power has been restored to the McAlester District.
PSO said as of 7:00 p.m. Monday, there were roughly 147,191 customers without power, with outages concentrated in the Tulsa area.
At the height of the storm, PSO said, 204,677 customers were without power. About 57,486 customers have had their power restored.
PSO said any customers with a damaged electric service entrance (meter loop) will need to have it repaired by a license electrician before PSO can reconnect it.
PSO also released several safety tips with the update:
- Assume any downed line is energized with a deadly electric current. Stay away from the line and do not touch it with anything. Report to PSO at 1-833-PSO-OUTG.
- Do not approach crews and utility vehicles to ask when power will be restored. Doing so may jeopardize your safety as they may not see you from their vehicle.
- If you use a generator, follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Do not operate it indoors. Connect appliances directly to the generator’s outlets, not to the main electric panel of your home or business unless you have had an electric load transfer switch installed to isolate your home’s wiring from PSO’s electric system.
- Before evacuating a home, disconnect (open) your home’s main electrical breaker after you turn off the generator as this will eliminate any possibility of the generator feeding power back into PSO’s electric system.
For more information about PSO’s response, click here.
For a map of current outages, click here.