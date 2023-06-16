Pryor Police take man into custody after afternoon shooting
PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor Police have taken a man into custody after a shooting Friday afternoon. 
 
Officers said the call came in around 2:45 p.m. from the Unit Block of South Whitaker Street.
 
When police arrived to the neighborhood, they found an adult woman injured from a gunshot wound. 
 
The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. 
 
A man was then taken into custody by officers who was also found at near the area of the shooting. 
 
Police have not yet shared the identities of the victim or the suspect.
 
He is currently being questioned by investigators. 
 
Though police said there is no threat to the public anymore, avoid the Unit Block South Whitaker if possible.

