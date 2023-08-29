PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell said they will increase officers at high school football games this year.
The increase of officers comes after a student had a gun at a game in Locust Grove and a 6-year-old boy was killed in a deadly shooting at the Choctaw Del City game.
"At the games all the school resource officers are going to be there – along with bike patrol and some full time uniformed officers," Cantrell said.
Cantrell said the safety of students and their citizens is their number one priority and they want to put measures in place to reassure parents of their kids' safety.
"We always have security in place and measures in place but of course when you have an incident at a game and with the other shooting in Choctaw and other things around the state that does put parents and students on a heightened level," Cantrell said.
He said they’re increasing the number of officers so that everyone who walks through these gates feels safe.
Cantrell said that he would rather overreact and keep people safe than underreact. The amount of officers at the games will double, according to the police chief.
Cantrell is also asking parents to be vigilant.
"Know where your kids are at at all times you know keep an eye on them. That way you know they’re not running round with the wrong people and if they say something to you or if you see something then let us know," Cantrell said.