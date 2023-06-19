PRYOR, Okla. — The driver of a Mustang led police on a chase through traffic, a barbed wire fence, a field and into a creek.
Pryor Creek Police arrested Michael Fuller around 3 a.m. Monday.
Officers say they initially tried to pull over the black Mustang after seeing it veer across the center line on Highway 69 near S.E. 9th Street.
When the lights and sirens went on though, officers say the driver took off.
Pryor Police says Fuller drove through a grass median, into oncoming traffic before ending up southbound on Highway 69.
A turn onto Laurann Lane didn't last long with police saying the Mustang pulled off to drive through several fields.
It was there the driver went through a barbed wire fence and crashed into a low water bridge. Officers say the driver crawled out the window though, jumped into a creek and then began to run.
Police were able to catch up to Fuller at this point.
They say they found a syringe in his pocket and a bag in the car that later tested positive for meth. Police also found a BB gun they say was altered to look like the real deal wedged between the driver's seat and console.
Fuller faces charges for the chase, having a gun as a felon, having drugs on him and traffic violations.