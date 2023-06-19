Pryor Police arrest 70-year-old man in shooting
News Staff
Multiple local businesses, churches and other locations have opened their doors for those suffering from lack of electricity following Saturdays storm. Read MoreCooling centers available across Oklahoma for those without electricity
The town of Inola got hit hard by the storm Saturday night. Read MoreInola residents struggling in aftermath of Saturday storm
The driver of a Mustang led police on a chase through traffic, a barbed wire fence, a field and into a creek. Read MorePryor Police chase ends with Mustang crashed into bridge
Pryor Police arrested a 70-year-old man Friday after a woman was shot in the stomach. Brady Crawford was arrested on a charge of shooting with intent to kill. Read MorePryor Police arrest 70-year-old man in shooting
A search is underway for a missing submersible that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic. Read MoreA search is underway for missing submarine that takes people to see Titanic
CAPS Steakhouse in Mannford is severely damaged after powerful weekend storms. Read MoreLongtime Mannford restaurant devastated by storm damage
There are also 2,700 reinforcements from around the country who have arrived in Tulsa to assist in the restoration endeavor. Read MoreReinforcements from around the country helping restore power in Tulsa Metro
The Tulsa Health Department is making sure what you eat is safe, while thousands remain without electricity in Green Country. Read MoreTulsa Health Department addresses food safety in a power outage
FOX23's Spencer Humphrey shows power lines strung across Yale near 21st as lines above sag down. He says despite blockades he has already seen several people drive across the downed lines. Read MoreVideo: Downed lines block Yale near 21st
A horse show at Expo Square, near 21st and Yale, was canceled after Saturday night's and Sunday morning's storms. Read MoreHorse show at Expo Square canceled after weather
The Nation Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado developed near Oologah during Sunday morning's early storms. Read MoreVideo: NWS confirms EF1 tornado developed 4 miles southwest of Oologah
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner and Muskogee Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. With hot and humid conditions expected to persist this week, additional advisories may be necessary in the coming days, depending on how quickly power restoration occurs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
