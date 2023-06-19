Brady Crawford

Mayes County Jail
PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor Police arrested a 70-year-old man Friday after a woman was shot in the stomach. 
Officers said the call came in around 2:45 p.m. near S.W. 1st and Whitaker Street. 
 
When police arrived, they found Amanda Plumlee on the porch of the home with a gunshot wound to the stomach. 
 
A helicopter took Plumlee to a Tulsa hospital. 
 
Police used their PA system to get the homeowner out of the house. 
 
Brady Crawford was arrested on a charge of shooting with intent to kill. 
 
He told officers, however, the shooting was in self-defense. 
 
The arrest report shows Crawford confronted Plumlee about a computer that was missing and she became angry. The report says while Crawford wasn't able to describe what specific actions she took that made him scared for his life, he said she was "very angry and acting crazy."
 
A revolver matching the incident was found inside the home with one spent round.  
 
 
 

