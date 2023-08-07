PRYOR, Okla. — It's like DoorDash without a car...
The Pryor Boys Cross Country team is literally hitting the ground running with its latest fundraiser.
The team's third annual Tigerdash kicks off Aug. 9 from 10:30a to 1:30p.
Runners will be stationed in downtown Pryor, ready to run your order to you for a donation within about a mile.
You simply place your order and pay, then notify the team via social media to get a runner out the door.
In 2022, runners covered 42 miles, in just three hours, to get 53 lunches delivered.
Head Coach Jamie Nofsinger says the team raised about $700 last year with this fundraiser and hopes this is the year to break the $1,000 mark.
He said it helps the team cover shirts, locker tags and special shirts for state qualifier teams.
Nofsinger says the biggest thing to point out is just how much this team has already grown.
He says they will start the 2023 season with 30 runners, which is the most the boys team has seen since the program started in 1978.
Nofsinger said the boys team qualified for the State Championship for the first time in 20 years last year, pointing out that this is a team worth investing in.
“I look forward to seeing how far and how fast this young team can go," Nofsinger said.