PRYOR, Okla. — Pryor High School Head Football Coach Kenny Davis took nearly 60 students to the Colorado vs TCU game this past weekend.
The trip was a reward for all the students hard work at practices and camps in the spring and summer.
Coach Davis said one of the hardest parts about coaching high school athletics is recruiting and retaining athletes so his staff looked for ways to offer experiences outside of normal practices.
"Football is such a hard game, it's demanding physically, mentally and emotionally," Coach Davis said. "In knowing that, we can’t make football easy and be successful and honestly kids don’t need more easy in their lives. What we can control is how we treat our players and look for ways to provide opportunities and experiences they might not get."
He said athletes who went met several requirements including participating in spring practice, working a youth camp, making 85% of summer workouts, meeting fundraising requirements and living up to the "Pryor Tiger standard" in the classroom and the community.
The Pryor Booster Club raised the money to make the trip possible.
Davis says the team left Friday and got to see a high school football game before waking up Saturday to attend the FOX Big Noon Kickoff ahead of the TCU game.
"It’s a really cool experience as a coach to get to hangout with our players in those settings," Davis said. "We had a lot of guys that had never been to a college football game. Just a really cool experience for everyone."
Assistant Superintendent John Potter says the district is always looking for way to expose students to college and this was an easy fit.