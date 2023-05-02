PRYOR CREEK, Okla. — Inspired by the looks of Bixby’s “Downtown River District," downtown Claremore and Broken Arrow’s “Rose District,” plans are now moving forward to bring a new “Downtown District” streetscape to Pryor Creek.
Work on the new streetscape project will get underway in November. Pryor Creek has lost two businesses from downtown this year and hopes improving the look and the safety of the traffic flow will encourage regrowth.
Pryor Creek Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing Evett Barham said the city’s new streetscape plan has been a long time coming.
“We want to see small, single owner businesses, along with larger businesses, we want have employment offered to all ages that are available," Barham said.
The idea is “build it” and “they will come.”
At this point, funding for Phase I of the Streetscape project has been secured, and it involves more than $800,000 in funding largely through a TSET and a TOP grant.
The funding will allow the city to begin improvements at the intersection of Graham Avenue, which is also State Highway 20, and Adair Street.
Adam Anderson, Chairman of the city’s Economic Development Trust Authority, said the ultimate goal is to have a very walkable, safe corridor that attracts downtown businesses that people want to be in.
The streetscape plan will incorporate new ADA ramps, signalized crosswalks, planters, streetlights, benches and bike racks.
There will be a total of seven phases to the project, which in total is estimated to cost more than $6 million. That means the chamber and Pryor Creek Main Street will have to raise another $5 million through grants and donations.
Long time business owner Kerry Pace, the owner of Ivan’s Jewelry, which has been in the same building since 1972, is excited about the proposed changes.
“Any improvements in downtown Pryor is going to be a great thing,” he said. “My dad promoted Pryor for 50 years, loves the town, still loves the town, anything promoting downtown Pryor is going to be something that’s awesome.”
There’s also some grant funding available for local businesses to upgrade their facades through Pryor Creek Main Street, a program The Spot Nutrition has already used to add flower boxes and sconces with floral arrangements to his storefront.