Pryor Creek Police host infant CPR and first-aid class for parents after officers save choking baby

PRYOR, Okla.  The Pryor Creek Police said they will hold a free infant CPR and first-aid class for new parents and grandparents after officers saved a choking baby on Saturday.

FOX23 spoke with Pryor Creek Police officer Jessica Flud and Corporal Kenny Bennett about when they came to the rescue of the 9-month-old infant who was choking on a piece of cardboard.

Bennett said he had just taken a basic life support class eight days before the call came in and Flud has also taken the course before, so they knew exactly what to do when the call came in.

“I laid the baby down, face down, hit the baby’s back a few times, she looked up at me, so I turned her over, handed her to Corporal Bennett who had just had training, and he went to work," Flud said.
 
“I just opened its mouth,” Corporal Bennett said, “and I could see something in there so I just did a finger sweep and pulled it out and after that she started breathing a lot better.”

FOX23 also spoke with the baby's dad, Colton Bullard on Tuesday about the event which happened on Saturday.
 
Bullard said his daughter was at home with his wife when she started chewing on a page from a children's book.
 
“I cannot put it into words how grateful we were,” Bullard said. “The good Lord was looking after my baby that day, but I’m very thankful for the Police Department to come and do what they did.”
 
He said the police, who were just 2 blocks away, arrived within 40 seconds of his 911 call.

Corporal Bennett also said seconds matter, and if you’re not sure of the technique for coming to the aid of a choking baby that it’s best to call 911 immediately.

Bennett also said the baby's mom did a good job of noticing something was wrong and that her actions helped keep the baby alive until they got there.

The infant CPR and first aid class will be on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Pryor Creek Police Headquarters building at 6:30 PM.

