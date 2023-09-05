Pryor Creek Police host infant CPR and first-aid class for parents after officers save choking baby

PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Creek Police said they will hold a free infant CPR and first-aid class for new parents and grandparents after officers saved a choking baby on Saturday.
FOX23 spoke with Pryor Creek Police officer Jessica Flud and Corporal Kenny Bennett about when they came to the rescue of the 9-month-old infant who was choking on a piece of cardboard.
Bennett said he had just taken a basic life support class eight days before the call came in and Flud has also taken the course before, so they knew exactly what to do when the call came in.
“I just opened its mouth,” Corporal Bennett said, “and I could see something in there so I just did a finger sweep and pulled it out and after that she started breathing a lot better.”
Corporal Bennett also said seconds matter, and if you’re not sure of the technique for coming to the aid of a choking baby that it’s best to call 911 immediately.
Bennett also said the baby's mom did a good job of noticing something was wrong and that her actions helped keep the baby alive until they got there.