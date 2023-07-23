LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A propane leak at a marijuana grow facility likely was the cause of a fire and explosion on Friday in Lincoln County, fire officials said.
Officials told KOCO-TV that when they first arrived at the marijuana grow near McLoud, they noticed a propane carbon dioxide system that initially made the flames much bigger.
The building where the fire happened was empty and no injuries were reported.
The facility did have an active OMMA and OBDDN license and also received a signed certificate of compliance from Lincoln County officials, fire officials said.
The State Fire Marshals office said that the facility never received a Certificate of Occupancy for the operations inside the building which has become a common occurrence in the Jackown Fire Department fire district, fire officials said.
Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said many marijuana grows in the state lack the permits or license to safely operate, which is a concern.
"Many of these businesses have never been inspected and as a result, we’ve run into numerous fires as a result of faulty wiring improper storage of chemicals and things that never would have passed inspection had someone from the state fire marshal office or city or county inspected them,” Woodward told KOCO-TV. “So, we are now requiring that to get a license or renew their license they show us a copy of the certificate of occupancy from the city or state fire marshal.”