Promenade Mall closing, tenants given one week to move out

TULSA, Okla. — The Promenade Mall is officially closing due to not meeting fire safety codes.
A letter sent to retailers on Monday, Sept. 11, notified them of the impending closure of the mall. The last day of operation will be on Sunday, Sept. 17, according to the letter.
The letter said mall management will reach out to each retailer to discuss lease agreements and inventory removal.
According to Andy Little from Tulsa Fire Department, the mall received multiple citations due to not meeting fire safety codes.
"The fire marshal’s office made contact with property management and tenants to inform them of the violations and what actions need to be taken by property management in order for the facility to remain open," Little said.
Little said property management were told to show proof they were actively trying to become fire code compliant.
The property management company then hired a fire watch company to remain open, but not long afterward informed the fire marshal they would no longer be paying for the fire watch service and be closing the mall, Little said.
Little said all tenants were told what would happen if property management did not comply.
Tenants were given a week to remove all merchandise and property.