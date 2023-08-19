TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced primary curbside greenwaste collection from the June 18 storm is expected to wrap up the week of August 21.
After primary pickup, one last pass will be made through residential streets to make sure all acceptable loads are collected, the City said.
The City said during the last pass, contracts will work zone-by-zone, ensuring each zone is clear before moving onto the next.
During the last pass, a special emphasis will be made for residences that contractors noted as having greenwaste that could not be brought to the curb during the primary collection period or could not be picked up the first time around due to obstructions, like trees covering the waste or a car blocking access, according to the City.
The City said if anyome believes they were missed, they should follow these guidelines and then call 311 during business hours, or email a report with their address to tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org.
- Make sure greenwaste is not placed in the street, in driveways, around mailboxes, next to buildings, against poles or fences or on the tops of utility boxes, gas meters or fire hydrants.
- Make sure grapple trucks can reach greenwaste from the street by placing greenwaste at the curb rather than deep in the yard.
- Make sure vehicles are not blocking greenwaste.
- Make sure greenwaste is not bagged. Only yard waste should be bagged.
- Make sure only trees and limbs are included in greenwaste piles.
The City also said bulky waste pickup will start on August 28 and there is a $10 charge per eight cubic yards.
For more information about greenwaste pickup, click here.
For more information about bulky waste pickup, click here.