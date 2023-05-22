Pride Fest returning to BA to feature a 'drag panel'
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Pride Fest is coming back for its second year. After last year's fest stirred much controversy, organizers said they're focusing on bringing the community together.
 
"Keep the hate out of our minds just for a moment. We're constantly having to fight for our rights, our friends rights, we just want a moment to celebrate each other," fest organizer Penny Nelson said.
 
She said last year's fest brought a big crowd, and people can expect the fest to be even bigger this year. There will be vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, and instead of a drag show, there will be a drag panel.
 
Porcelynn Turelle is one of the panelists this weekend. She said, during this time, it's important to have serious, open and honest conversations.
 
"A lot of people see what they see and have their own ideas so I think these panels are important because it's an opportunity to connect as human beings because this is a good opportunity to show we are still a person behind the makeup and underneath the hair," Turelle said.
 
Last year's fest attracted some protestors that organizers said they aren't focusing on this year, but are upping security to make sure everyone feels safe being themselves so they can enjoy it.
 
"The police department will be laying low and we have an amazing security team we hired that's going to be helping us. We chose to spend a lot of our funds this year to security just because of the protesters we had last year and how much of our safety is being threatened. We just want to make sure everyone feels safe," Nelson said.
 
They are looking for volunteers to help set up. To sign up, click here.
 
The fest is Saturday, May 27, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

