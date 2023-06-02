Previously deported man arrested for east Tulsa robbery, hiding vape in jail

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man who was previously deported after spending time in prison was arrested for a robbery that occurred Monday night.
TPD said around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, a woman leaving work was robbed near 11th and Garnett.
A red truck approached the woman, TPD said, and the passenger got out, pulled out a pistol and robbed the woman of her phone and cash.
TPD said the passenger then got back in the truck, which drove off.
TPD identified the passenger as Jose Moreno and he was arrested on Wednesday.
TPD said when Moreno was brought into jail, a body scan found a foreign object in his rectum.
Moreno admitted it was a vape pen and he was taken to the hospital to remove it, then he was brought back to jail, TPD said.
According to TPD, Moreno was arrested for:
• Robbery with a firearm AFCF (After former conviction of a felony)
• Pointing a deadly weapon AFCF
• False impersonation AFCF
• Failure to stop for a red light
• No driver's license
• Resisting arrest
• Possession of tobacco in jail
TPD said Moreno was previously deported by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after spending time in prison but has since returned to the U.S.
Moreno is being held on an ICE hold in addition to the other charges.