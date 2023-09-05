Content Warning: The following story contains a description of sexual assault.
TULSA, Okla. — A homeless man, who is a previously convicted sex offender, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a blind homeless woman taking shelter from the Father’s Day storm, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
64-year-old Dennis Thompson, a homeless Choctaw Nation citizen from Tulsa pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse by force in Indian Country and failure to register as a sex offender.
“Thompson was caught in the act of sexually violating the victim where she was taking shelter from the Father’s Day storm,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Crimes among the homeless community are often harder to solve and prosecute because of the transient nature of both the accused and the victims; but our office, with help and dedication of our law enforcement partners, will continue to prosecute the offenders and seek justice for the victims.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma said in the early hours of June 19, 2023, Tulsa police officers saw Thompson naked on the sidewalk, pinning down the victim. The victim told police she “didn’t want this” and that she had not consented.
Thompson said he knew the victim “from the streets” but could not tell officers her name, the U.S. Attorney Office said.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in Thompson’s plea, he admitted to hitting the victim in the face, pinning her to the ground and sexually assaulting her. He also said he knew he was required to register as a sex offender and had failed to do so.
Thompson has been in U.S. Marshal Service custody and will remain there pending sentencing, where he faces up to life in federal prison.
This case was investigated by the Tulsa Police Department and the FBI.