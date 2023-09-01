TULSA, Okla. — Safe Kids Tulsa Area held a press conference to remind people about safety risks over Labor Day weekend and how to prevent car and/or boating/water accidents.
Safe Kids Tulsa Area works to prevent unintentional childhood injury, the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Its members include Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa Fire Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, US Army Corps of Engineers, local hospitals, AAA and many other local organizations.
It was held at The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis lobby.
The National Safety Council (NSC) estimates 456 people may die on U.S. roads during the Labor Day holiday.
In 2021, there were 483 crashes during the Labor Day holiday in Oklahoma, 13 of which were deadly.
Seven of those fatalities happened in alcohol/drug-related crashes, according to the announcement.
Each year in the U.S. there are an estimated 3,960 unintentional drownings, including boating-related drownings for an average of 11 drownings per day.
Drowning is the leading cause of death in Oklahoma for children, the announcement for the press conference added. It is also an adult issue with an average of 60 Oklahomans over the age of 15 dying each year by drowning, it said.
One of the speakers at the conference was Austin Raska, Rural CPS Coordinator for Safe Kids Tulsa, who spoke about car seat safety.
He briefly went over Oklahoma state law regarding car seats, which is that every child must be in a backwards facing car seat until age two, a forwards facing car seat until age four, and a booster seat until age eight.
Raska said it is important not to rush kids out of any of these car seat stages.
"You wanna keep your child rear facing until they've outgrown either the height or weight limit for their car seat, same with forward facing," Raska said.
Raska also said that Safe Kids Tulsa Area hosts monthly events for any parents with questions or concerns about car seat safety to attend, more information for which can be found in their website HERE.
"Making sure you're strapping them in, even if it is just a short distance," Raska added.
Next to speak at the conference was Sergeant Benjamin Elliot from the Tulsa Police Department, who reminded everyone of the importance of following basic safety measures while driving.
"I wanna talk to the citizens of Oklahoma today about four very simple concepts that cost you absolutely nothing," Elliot said. "But they do cost people everything if they are violated."
Elliot listed off wearing your seatbelt, putting your cellphone down, watching your speed, and lastly, not driving while impaired.
Elliot also spoke about a time he and another trooper did a DUI check point in downtown Tulsa.
"We had so many DUI's at one point, they didn't have enough officers to drive them to jail, and that is absolutely ridiculous" Elliot said.
Pediatric Doctor Travis Camper also spoke at the conference.
Camper pointed out that one to four year-olds are at the highest risks for incidents with drowning, ages five to fourteen being second, and asked that everyone please be mindful.
"Life jackets save lives," Camper said. "Make sure that they're well-fitting."
Camper also said it was important to touch on the fact the UV index will be over eight for the entire weekend.
"Within 15-20 minutes your child could be getting a sunburn," he said.
Camper said to make sure an adult is always present with a child getting into a car or on a boat, and simply just to keep safety at the front of everyone's minds this weekend.
For more information, visit www.safekidstulsa.com.