OKLAHOMA CITY — AAA is gearing up for what it expects will be the busiest Memorial Day weekend since before the pandemic as more than 450,000 Oklahomans (80% of travelers) drive to their holiday destination. Emergency Roadside crews expect to respond to more than 4,500 calls across Oklahoma, left stranded by dead batteries, tire troubles, lockouts - and even plenty of folks who have run out of gas.
“AAA is known for our roadside assistance,” says Jason Cravens, Battery Sales and Services Manager for AAA Club Alliance. “We pride ourselves in providing great service and keeping drivers and families safe. We look forward to getting our Members back on the roads as quickly and safely as possible for the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the busy summer.”
AAA responded to more than 460,000 calls from Members over the Memorial Day weekend across the country last year and this year that number is expected to be well over 480,000.
In order to avoid both the inconvenience and the expense of a breakdown, AAA is encouraging all motorists to make sure their vehicles are road-ready before heading out. Travelers can have their vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic at any AAA Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center or any AAA Approved Auto Repair.
Whether preparing for a trip this Memorial Day weekend or getting ready for a Great American Road Trip this summer, AAA reminds drivers to make sure their cell phones are fully charged and that they have a fully stocked summer emergency kit on hand.
AAA Summer Emergency Kit:
- Fully charged cell phone and car charger
- First-aid kit
- Blanket
- Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
- Jumper cables
- Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets
AAA Members are also encouraged to download the AAA app for Emergency Roadside Service or program the AAA Help line and their membership number into their phones.
“Drivers need to focus on driving without distraction and keep everyone on the road safe by slowing down and moving over for all who are working at the roadside,” says Cravens.