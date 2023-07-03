Preparations underway for Folds of Honor FreedomFest

TULSA, Okla. — Folds of Honor FreedomFest starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
“We bring the bigger boom,” said Ryan Howell with River Parks Authority.
“You go to a lot of fireworks shows this is the size of shell they shoot up in the sky, and then this is the size of the shell that we shoot off up here,” Howell said as he held up a shell more than triple the size of what some other fireworks shows use.
On Monday, the day before Independence Day, crews were busy setting up tents, tables and trashcans. The fireworks display and activities are planned for 100,000 people at River West Festival Park, near 23rd and Jackson in west Tulsa, and Dream Keepers Park, near 21st and Riverside.
The event will feature family fun including food trucks, face painting and live music.
The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
“It’s about a 25-minute show. We’re shooting around 7,000 shells into the air,” Howell said.
“We shoot about half those shells in the first 22 and a half minutes and then the other half in the last 30 seconds. So, you want to talk about a grand finale, it’s pretty grand,” he added.
The fireworks display will launch over the Arkansas River from the 21st Street bridge.
You can bring a lawn chair and cooler with canned drinks.
No glass is allowed. Other items not allowed at the Folds of Honor FreedomFest include weapons, cooking grills, drones, umbrellas and fireworks.
Parking at designated areas is cash only $5-$10.
Construction has created detours. Howell said it is important to plan and practice patience.
“Make sure you come early but we have lots of family fun activity for you to enjoy out here at River West Park,” Howell said.
For a map of parking spaces and road closures, click here.
For a complete schedule of activities, click here.
FOX23’s radio partner 102.3 KRMG will be synchronizing music with the fireworks.
You can tune in to listen along and get traffic updates after the fireworks show.