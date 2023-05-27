UPDATE (5/27/23) 3:46 p.m. — PSO said has been restored to almost every customer, with only around 67 customers still being without power.
JENKS, Okla. — Roughly 3,000 customers are without power after two power outages in the Jenks area.
According to the PSO map, the outages started around 2:00 p.m.
As of 2:58 p.m., 3190 customers were without power.
PSO said the outages appear to be related and they are working to get power restored safely and quickly.
The PSO map estimates power will be back on around 7:30 p.m.
The Jenks Police Department advised that several intersections are out, and advised people to be cautious when approaching them.