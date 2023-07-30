Update (7/30/23) 9:58 p.m. — The City said while a substation is still down, power has been restored by diverting resourcing to other parts of the power gird.
The City said they are continuing to work on a long term solution and ask that people practice energy conservation to minimize load capacity.
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The City of Claremore said the west side of the city is being impacted by a power outage.
The said the outage was caused by mechanical and heat-related issues.
While crews work on repairs, the city asks people to reduce the load on the system by setting their thermostat to 74-76 degrees.
The city did not give an estimated time of restoration.