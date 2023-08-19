MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- Port Muskogee was awarded a grant to help integrate drone technology into high school curriculum.
The grant was awarded by the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
The program focuses on fostering aerospace education and STEM integration in high school courses.
"Through the power of collaboration and unwavering dedication, Port Muskogee is soaring to new heights in aerospace education,” said Kimbra Scott, Executive Director of Port Muskogee in a press release. "With the acquisition of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission Aerospace and Aviation Education Grant, we're propelling dreams and knowledge, fostering a generation of aerospace pioneers right here in Muskogee, Oklahoma."
Drones, as an integral part of the initiative, offer opportunities for learning. By incorporating drones into the curriculum, students will be able to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application, Port Muskogee officials said.
By program completion, high school educators will have the skills and resources to create successful drone programs, inspiring curiosity, and knowledge in aerospace-related subjects, according to the Port Muskogee.