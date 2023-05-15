Oklahoma lawmakers agreed on an education package after months of coming to an agreement.

It's a $625 million investment. Gov. Stitt calling this a "historic moment for education" in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma lawmakers announced the packaged Monday afternoon.

Out of the $625 million investment:

  • $500 million is going into the education funding formula which included paid six-week maternity leave.
  • Teachers will receive $3,000 – $6,000 depending on experience, school personnel will also receive pay raises.
  • Around $125 million will go toward the Redbud Fund to benefit rural schools.
  • A three-year literacy program will get $10 million.
  • A three-year pilot program for school safety which will be distributed evenly among the districts will get the last $150 million.

