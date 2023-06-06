The Oklahoma Virtual Charter School Board vote to approve America's first religious charter school using taxpayer funds could be invalid not because of any questions surrounding religious freedoms but concerns that the vote is invalid based on a technicality.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Virtual Charter School Board vote to approve America's first religious charter school using taxpayer funds could be invalid, not because of any questions surrounding religious freedoms, but concerns that the vote is invalid based on a technicality.
 
FOX23 received a copy of a letter Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond's office sent to the board before Monday's controversial vote saying the expedited seating of a new board member just in time for the vote was illegal, and the board's chairman, after he resigned from his position Monday, also said technicalities about the vote put the entire decision on Saint Isidore of Seville Online Catholic Charter School in jeopardy.
 
"It's a little disconcerting that there could be a technicality," Franklin told FOX23 News Monday after the vote.
 
In a letter emailed to board members Monday morning, the AG's office said the seating of new board member Brian Bobek was not legal. Bobek was appointed Friday, took his oath and voted on Monday's agenda. Drummond's office said Bobek's appointment is not valid until November 1st under state law.
 
"Mr. Beauchamp should continue serving until his successor, Mr. Bobek, is duly qualified on November 1," Drummond's office stated.
 
Bobek was appointed to fill the chair of Former Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Barry Beauchamp who had expressed a desire to be reappointed and continue serving, but he was rapidly replaced right before the vote on St. Isidore.
 
"Mr. Beauchamp said he was more than willing to serve if reappointed," Franklin said expressing disappointment that a man willing to continue serving was quickly kicked off the board.
 
Bobek, a former Oklahoma State Board of Education member, was asked by Franklin to abstain from voting on St. Isidore because unlike Beachamp, Bobek had not been on the board as they spent multiple hours in multiple meetings looking at the plan to set up the school. Boebek declined to abstain, voted yes, and then declared the Oklahoma State Constitution violated the U.S. Constitution.
 
"I'm convinced that in context, Oklahoma state law, and at issue in today's discretionary decision namely section 3-13682 in title seven of the Oklahoma statutes, does violate the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution," Bobek said.
 
Franklin, opponents of the plan, Oklahoma Democrats, and even Republicans opposed to the approval of St. Isidore have now expressed they felt Bobek's addition to the board last minute was to stack the vote to get the plan approved and on its way to the U.S. Supreme Court where the Catholic Church feels the overwhelmingly Catholic U.S. Supreme Court will forever change how the First Amendment is applied when it comes to religious groups of all faiths accessing public tax dollars.
 
"I'm surprised. I'm very surprised. Because, if you look at the nuance of language in how people are supposed to be and the timing of when people are supposed to be eligible to vote, I think there might be a gap. There might be an issue," Franklin said.
 
Members of the virtual charter school board are appointed by a mix of the governor's office, the state senate pro tempore, and the speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
 
A spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka) said he was approached by Republican House members months ago with the idea to replace Beauchamp with Bobek before a final date to vote on St. Isidore was ever on the calendar. FOX23 is told at no time did McCall require or even ask Bobek to vote "yes" on the St. Isidore application as a condition of serving on the board.
 
It's important to note, the Oklahoma Virtual Charter School Board will not exist very soon. Its operations are being merged into a new statewide charter school oversight board that will handle online and brick-and-mortar charter school operations across the state.
 
Drummond's office said Beauchamp should not have been kicked off the board but allowed to serve through the end of October when his current term expired. Bobek's vote, as per the AG's office, is invalid. That means the board's legal vote in their eyes is a 2-2 split.
 
Franklin said, because of the sensitivity of the vote, that he said board members were told by church representatives it was just a formality to start a U.S. Supreme Court case on religious freedom, he never asked Beauchamp how he was going to vote on St. Isidore's application for charter.
 
Lawsuits about the issue were already expected because the Oklahoma State Constitution prohibits the use of Oklahoma taxpayer dollars for sectarian purposes. Supporters argued that the First Amendment allows for religious organizations to access public funds because it is a violation of free exercise of religion to simply deny an organization access to public funds just because it is a religious organization.
 
Drummond said he would not represent board members who voted "yes" to approve St. Isidore because they were in direct violation of state law. Supporters of St. Isidore offered free legal counsel to board members who voted "yes" saying they didn't have to fear footing the bill for standing up for what they said was religious freedom.
 
It's not clear if the technicality alone will be the center of its own lawsuit. St. Isidore is supposed to open in fall 2024, but lawsuits, including what could be a U.S. Supreme Court case, could delay the opening for a few years.
 
Franklin resigned from his seat as chairman of the board after the vote and said he was going to find new ways to serve all Oklahoma children's education needs regardless of their faith traditions.

