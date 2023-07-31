Civil liberties and separation of church and state advocates have partnered with multiple Oklahoma families to file a lawsuit to stop the establishment of America's first religious charter school in Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Civil liberties and separation of church and state advocates have partnered with multiple Oklahoma families to file a lawsuit to stop the establishment of America's first religious charter school in Oklahoma.
 
The lawsuit was filed in state court Monday on behalf of families from the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro who had a variety of concerns about not just the use of public funds to establish a religious charter school, but the plaintiffs had individual concerns about St. Isidore of Seville Online Catholic Charter School's application for establishment.
 
"Charter schools are public schools, not Sunday schools," said Rachel Laser, president of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, one of the groups assisting in the suit.
 
Among the concerns were the fact that the school would only hire and admit people of the Catholic faith, and some people paying for the school's operation would never be allowed to use the service, in addition to the school actually teaching that people paying to support it are going to hell for non-compliance of Catholic doctrine.
 
Other plaintiffs were disabled students who said the school's charter in addressing students with disabilities was a cop out, and it shows that the school's operations only favor the able bodies and those without challenges.
 
"St. Isidore claims it has the right to discriminate against students with disabilities," said Robert Kim with the Education Law Center, a group also assisting in the lawsuit. "Its charter application says it will only comply with Oklahoma law requiring charter schools to serve students with disabilities to the extent that it does not compromise its religious tenants and instructional model of the school."
 
Kim went on to say there were no in person options for disabled Catholic students who may have certain needs, and it was easy to see how the school could just easily give up on students it doesn't want to deal with.
 
Supporters and founders of the school simply said they expected litigation and it was not a surprise. They said it was possible the school would not open for at least a couple of years while litigation happens.
 
Plaintiffs and their counsel filed in state court, not Federal court, despite FOX23 News reporting supporters of St. Isidore are hoping the issue would make it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court where a majority of the members are Catholic.
 
"The Federal government doesn't have much say, if any, in the way of charter schools," said Patrick Elliott with the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a group also helping the plaintiffs. "Charter schools being public schools are more state operations."
 
Elliott and Laser said they felt if Oklahoma could take a stand on the state level, then it would halt the establishment of other religious charter schools in other states and cause other states to hesitate.
 
"This may be even too far of a stretch for this current Supreme Court to want to take up," Elliott said about the possibility of this ending up before SCOTUS.
 
Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters (R) who encouraged the Oklahoma State Virtual Charter School Board to vote for the application to approve St. Isidore sent out a statement.
 
Walters entire statement can be read as the following:
 
“It is time to end atheism as the state sponsored religion. Suing and targeting the Catholic Virtual Charter School is religious persecution because of one’s faith, which is the very reason that religious freedom is constitutionally protected. A warped perversion of history has created a modern day concept that all religious freedom is driven from the classrooms. I will always side for an individual’s right to choose
religious freedom in education."
 
Governor Kevin Stitt (R), also a supporter of St. Isidore, said he understands the decision will open the door for people of all faiths to open their own schools such as Muslims and Jews. He said parents should have religious options, especially if they feel stuck in a public school system they feel is failing.
 
"To unlock more school options, I'm always going to be supportive of that," Stitt said.
 
Plaintiffs' legal counsel said they aren't opposed to churches setting up their own private schools and even in the case of Oklahoma using tax credits to reimburse families for the cost of tuition, but forcing people to pay into something they don't believe in and can never access is the problem.
 
They also said the money used to fund St. Isidore would come from rural public schools already struggling and strapped for cash.
 
"Diverting scare public education resources to a religious school that can and will discriminate against children families and staff is not religious freedom," said Rev. Lori Walke, a plaintiff in the case.
 
The Oklahoma State Virtual Charter School Board has hired the Christian-based law firm The Alliance Defending Freedom which has been at the center of prominent cases involving fighting against abortion, LGBT rights, COVID restrictions and other high profile religious freedom cases.

