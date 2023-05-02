TULSA, Okla. — The lead attorney for death row inmate Richard Glossip told FOX23 the appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court to stay his client's execution isn't like other last-minute appeals the high court has seen before.
Attorney Don Knight told FOX23 the appeal before the Supreme Court will not only show that Glossip was denied the right to a fair trial, but it is believed to the be first time the nation's highest court will have a request to stop an execution that will have the support of a state's attorney general.
"I have been told, and there is no reason to doubt, that this case is completely unprecedented," Knight said.
Knight said there were multiple filings before court that laid out the case that the State of Oklahoma is refusing to grant Glossip a new trial, especially with so much new evidence coming to light and new support for Att. Gen. Gentner Drummond.
Drummond wrote his own letter to the Supreme Court requesting a stay of execution, claiming there were many problems with Glossip's two trials and, in his opinion, Glossip deserved a new trial.
FOX23 asked if Glossip's appeals before the Supreme Court were along the lines of what all other death row inmate usually file before they are executed, and they are overwhelmingly denied. Knight said Glossip's case is not like the typical last minute appeals the Supreme Court typically receives.
Wednesday, Knight will file a new lawsuit in state court against the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for not having a fifth member present at Glossip's hearing last month. A fifth member, Knight said, could have requested Gov. Kevin Stitt consider clemency.
"What was put before those board members was not to grant Rich clemency. It was not to declare Rich innocent. It was not to say we're going to let Rich out," Knight said. "None of those things are true. They were asked to simply say there's enough reason here to send this to the governor."
Knight said Glossip was entitled to have a fifth person on the panel to vote on recommending clemency, but instead, there were four, the board split its vote 2-2, and according to the board bylaws, that lead to denial of a clemency recommendation by default.
The fifth member on the board had to recuse himself because he is married to Glossip's 2004 prosecutor. Knight said he should have recused, but Glossip's rights were violated because there was not a fifth person either as an alternate or on standby to step in and break a tie vote.
"He is entitled to a vote by a five member board," he said.
Knight said Stitt's statement Friday that he would no longer intervene in the case was disappointing, but there would be more lobbying efforts, especially on behalf of state lawmakers who themselves have doubts about the case.
"It's not done yet. Stitt can change his mind on this," he said.
When it comes to the mental state of his client after his recent losses in court and before the pardon and parole board, Knight said Glossip was more motivated than ever to halt his execution, and that he had not yet lost hope. However, Knight said, Glossip's mental health each time he gets close enough to an execution date only to have it pulled away from him takes a hit.
"In 2015, he had three last meals," he said. "You get close to going to the table. You get mentally prepared, and then last minute things change again. You can't keep putting someone though that cycle. It is very hard on them."
Knight said, if in the end Glossip is executed, Oklahomans will need to examine if the death penalty is being carried out properly in light of what Glossip's case has revealed about how someone can end up on death row.
"We have state lawmakers who are strong supporters of the death penalty, and they are saying if we can't do this right, then we clearly have a problem," he said.
Knight pointed to a 2017 report crafted by the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission that laid out dozens of recommendations and improvements the state needed to make to ensure the death penalty is carried out properly. It had clearly stated innocent people had been executed in Oklahoma, but Knight said after the report was written, not a single change was implemented.
"Whether or not he is executed, we need to take a good look at what was recommended," he said. "Not one of those things has been implemented."
Glossip is still set to be executed on May 18.