OKLAHOMA CITY — Fearing a temporary stay of execution is signaling to the public that all of Richard Glossip's concerns about his pending execution have been answered, a rally was held on the steps of the Oklahoma State Capitol Tuesday to tell people the fight continues.
 
The rally featured lawmakers from both chambers and both parties and included celebrity psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw, an Oklahoma native who interviewed Glossip on his show in 2015 and has been pushing for a stay of execution and a new trial ever since.
 
"I have to really look at these cases before I get behind one of them," McGraw said about how he got involved in the fight to spare Glossip's life from the execution chamber.
 
McGraw said new evidence recently released by Oklahoma Att. Gen. Gentner Drummond (R) from what is known as "Box 8" showed the man who confessed to killing Barry Van Treese in 1997, Justin Sneed, was bipolar, a meth addict, on Lithium when he was on the stand when he was told it was Sudafed, had received coaching in what he would say on the stand, and other issues show Glossip did not receive a fair trial.
 
"The jury did not know everything," McGraw said.
 
McGraw said the Van Treese family are victims in the case, and they deserve justice. However, they were told by a prosecution team that was more interested in winning than justice that in order to get closure, Glossip would have to be killed.
 
Glossip's attorney Don Knight said even though the Supreme Court granted a stay of execution, it was only temporary.
 
"We could have to wait months before anything happens, but we're not done," Knight said.
 
State Reps. Kevin McDugle (R-Broken Arrow) and Justin Humphrey (R-Lane) along with State Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens (R-Tahlequah) were joined in the podium also by Glossip's wife Leah and anti-death penalty advocate Sister Helen Prejean.
 
"If Richard Glossip is killed, I will push to abolish the death penalty in Oklahoma because we cannot do it in a true and just way," McDugle said.
 
McGraw met with other lawmakers at the state capitol between a rally out front and a news conference after lunch talking about mental health policy and death penalty reform so another case like this doesn't happen again.
 
"At the very least, we're here because Richard Glossip should get a new trial," McGraw said. "I think he should be set free personally."
 
At the news conference with McGraw, a bipartisan group of lawmakers once again reiterated that there is a group of district attorneys in the state more eager for wins than justice.
 
"You're not going to get justice by killing the man who didn't do it," McGraw said.
 
The Van Treese family has said all of the support Glossip's side is getting from celebrities and lawmakers alike have felt like a betrayal by the criminal justice system, and they are planning on making their own filings to the U.S. Supreme Court laying out why they believe Glossip should be executed without further delay.

