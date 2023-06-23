Police take 5 suspects into custody after shooting at officers leads to chase

TULSA, Okla. — A large police presence is in north Tulsa near 51st Street North and Rockford.
Police said a group of five suspects started shooting at officers near O'Brien Park near East 61st Street North and Lewis.
A short car chase then ensued into a neighborhood near 52nd Street North and Rockford where the suspects bailed out of the car and started running.
Police have apprehended all five suspects.
Two were bitten by a TPD K9 and are getting medical attention at a nearby hospital.
Police said some of the suspects are juveniles but are not releasing ages or names at this time.
This is a developing story.