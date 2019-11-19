Police see rise in downtown Tulsa arson cases

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa police said they’ve seen a rise in the number of arson cases downtown.
- Since early October, police arrested four homeless people on suspicion of arson.
- Investigators said they aren’t sure of the motive, because they don’t believe the fires are being started in order to keep people warm.
- Officials said damages related to suspected arson downtown could cost a total of about $20,000.
Trending Stories
Related Headlines
- 'God has been calling me': Kanye West speaks to large crowd at Houston church
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone
- 7 employees fired after fighting in Milwaukee Popeyes
- FOLLOW FOX23 on Facebook for updates in your news feed
- Missouri teen who died of cancer gets last wish as sports cars line funeral procession
- Sign up for free FOX23 Newsletters
Trending Video
Young girl surprised by Tulsa police officer in dance video
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}