  • Police see rise in downtown Tulsa arson cases

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Tulsa police said they’ve seen a rise in the number of arson cases downtown.
    • Since early October, police arrested four homeless people on suspicion of arson.
    • Investigators said they aren’t sure of the motive, because they don’t believe the fires are being started in order to keep people warm.
    • Officials said damages related to suspected arson downtown could cost a total of about $20,000.

    Trending Stories

    Related Headlines

    Trending Video

    Young girl surprised by Tulsa police officer in dance video

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories