  • Police searching for person accused of throwing rocks through windows in Sapulpa

    By: Lynn Casey

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:

    • Several in Sapulpa are reporting someone or a group of people are deriving around town and throwing rocks through car and home windows.
    • FOX23 has spoken with several people who had their car windows broken and one family whose front living room window was demolished by large rocks.
    • The reports appear to span several neighborhoods over the past week.
    • The family it happened to says their five-year-old had just gotten up off the couch minutes before the rocks came flying through their window and glass went everywhere.
    • Victims and police are hoping someone has security video that might help them identify who is doing this.

