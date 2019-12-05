TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
- Several in Sapulpa are reporting someone or a group of people are deriving around town and throwing rocks through car and home windows.
- FOX23 has spoken with several people who had their car windows broken and one family whose front living room window was demolished by large rocks.
- The reports appear to span several neighborhoods over the past week.
- The family it happened to says their five-year-old had just gotten up off the couch minutes before the rocks came flying through their window and glass went everywhere.
- Victims and police are hoping someone has security video that might help them identify who is doing this.
