UPDATE | May 4, 2023 | 3:10 p.m: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Daniel Spitzer, Catoosa Police say. 

He has been located and he is safe. 

CATOOSA, Okla. -- Catoosa police have issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen Wednesday. 

Daniel Spitzer, 65, went missing around 11:30 a.m. in Catoosa.

Police said he goes by Danny and was last seen driving a white 1999 extended cab Chevy pickup truck.

Danny wears glasses and was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, police said. 

The truck he was driving has a white sticker on the back glass of a football helmet that says “Solen." If you have seen him, please call the Catoosa Police Department.

