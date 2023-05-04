UPDATE | May 4, 2023 | 3:10 p.m: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Daniel Spitzer, Catoosa Police say.
He has been located and he is safe.
CATOOSA, Okla. -- Catoosa police have issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen Wednesday.
Daniel Spitzer, 65, went missing around 11:30 a.m. in Catoosa.
Police said he goes by Danny and was last seen driving a white 1999 extended cab Chevy pickup truck.
Danny wears glasses and was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, police said.
The truck he was driving has a white sticker on the back glass of a football helmet that says “Solen." If you have seen him, please call the Catoosa Police Department.