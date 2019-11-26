  • Jay child found safe, police say

    By: Josh Gammon

    Updated:

    JAY, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • A once-missing 13-year-old boy is now safe, Jay police said.
    • Jay police first issued the alert for a missing and endangered child on Tuesday afternoon.
    • They said Joshua Keener had been missing since around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
    • Investigators now report the boy has been found and is safe.
