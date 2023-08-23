TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a woman was taking tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly man they say she was supposed to be helping.
“What we found was over the course of several months there was north of $79,000 that were transferred from the victim’s bank account to the suspects bank account,” Lieutenant Andrew Weeden with the Tulsa Police Department said.
Weeden, the lead detective for the Financial Crimes Unit, says Sonda Madlock was supposed to be helping an elderly man with his finances.
“This is a vulnerable victim who is in a nursing home, and he has somebody he thought he trusted,” Weeden said.
According to court records that person was Madlock, who once helped the victim when he fell.
Records say she then became his power of attorney in September of last year, after he was unable to take care of his finances.
The victim was staying at Gracewood Skilled Rehab and court records say Madlock had access to his account and would transfer amounts from $1,200 to more than $10,000 to herself and then take some out in cash.
“The victim was in the nursing home but had a $27,000 bill that had yet to be paid,” Weeden said.
Court records say Madlock told detectives she was never billed so she did not know she had to pay it and that the victim owed her some money for work she did at his home.
Weeden says the story and money doesn’t add up.
“She is transferring money from his account not for his benefit,” Weeden explained.
Weeden hopes other families can avoid being a victim of crimes like these.
“There’s are a lot of people looking to take advantage of people in this vulnerable state,” he said.
Madlock has a hearing in court on August 28.
To find resources for Adult Protective Care Services, click here.