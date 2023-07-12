TUSLA, Okla. — Tulsa police say on Wednesday, multiple people called 911, saying a man was firing a gun in the parking lot of Western Pines Apartments, near 23rd and Jackson.
Officers believe it started when the manager of complex asked 20-year-old Rolland James Miles to leave for driving on the grass.
Tulsa Police Captain Karen Tipler says Miles initially left, but then came back with the gun, firing it randomly.
"He just did not seem to care that people were out and fired. Several apartments were hit and unfortunately one lady, her dog inside the apartment was hit. He was not killed but definitely hurt," she said.
Through it all, officers are praising a good Samaritan for his fast thinking.
He agreed to an interview, but didn't want to show his face for fear of retaliation.
"I was getting laundry together, and I heard about 15 gunshots," The Good Samaritan said.
He made sure his kids were safe and went outside to investigate.
"He was banging on the window with his, the hand that didn't the gun. And I had stepped outside and shut my sliding glass door and at that point, he made eye contact with me," he said.
That's when the Good Samaritan confronted the gunman.
"Another man had walked from the other side and got his attention, so I came up behind him and took his gun at point," said good Samaritan said.
ATF agents arrested Miles and say he's facing federal weapons charges.