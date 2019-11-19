DUNCAN, Okla. - A shooter killed two people and himself at a Walmart in Duncan on Monday, police said.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said the two victims are a man and woman. Their identities are unknown.
Investigators are talking to witnesses and trying to get surveillance video from the store to get a better idea of what happened. They two the two victims were in a car when the shooter walked up with a semi-automatic weapon.
No one else was injured in the shooting. Police did not reveal a motive and they said they don’t know if the shooter had a history of violence.
Walmart released this statement about the investigation:
“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to Law Enforcement and assisting however possible.”
