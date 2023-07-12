NORMAN, Okla. — Police were out in full force at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Wednesday.
If you hear gunshots, there is not a threat though.
Norman Police as well as several other departments are at the stadium already looking ahead to football season.
Police say they never want to take chances when thousands of students and fans go to pack the stadium in the fall.
Agencies in the area are hosting a training inside the stadium conducting drills and real-life scenarios that could happen at a large event, such as a game.
Norman Police Capt. Gary Hopcus said that includes training for an active shooter.
"Hopefully, we will never have to experience it," said Capt. Hopcus added, saying being prepared is key.
The training, and what could be alarming noises, started at 8 a.m. and will wrap up at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The University of Oklahoma's first home game is September 2nd against Arkansas State.
If you wait a couple weeks you can see the Sooners in Tulsa. They play the University of Tulsa September 16. You can see OU Football's full schedule here.