TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are responding to a shooting near near 27th and Harvard in midtown Tulsa.
Police said three victims were shot and one has died.
Cpt. Richard Muelenberg said all the victims were men in their 20s, including the victim who died. Two of the injured victims are in critical condition and the other's condition is currently unknown.
The shooting started as an altercation, according to police.
Meulenberg said they currently think it was one suspect shooting at multiple people with a handgun, but the suspect is still on the run. Officers are actively searching for him as he is believed to be armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.
East 27th is closed from Harvard to South Louisville Avenue. South Jamestown Avenue is closed between 27th to East 28th Street.
This is a developing story.