  • Police: Masked men tie up clerk, rob Tulsa marijuana dispensary

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Five masked men robbed a Tulsa marijuana dispensary on Friday, police said.
    • The suspects tied up the clerk at Verde Dispensary near 31st and Highway 169.
    • Investigators said the suspects were “sloppy” and left prints behind.
    • The suspects did get away with valuable items, but how much is unclear.
    • No one was injured during the robbery.

