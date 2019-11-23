Police: Masked men tie up clerk, rob Tulsa marijuana dispensary

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Five masked men robbed a Tulsa marijuana dispensary on Friday, police said.
- The suspects tied up the clerk at Verde Dispensary near 31st and Highway 169.
- Investigators said the suspects were “sloppy” and left prints behind.
- The suspects did get away with valuable items, but how much is unclear.
- No one was injured during the robbery.
Watch this quick update from FOX23 reporter Cailey Dougherty:
