Police investigating stabbing in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed near 48th and Peoria Friday night.
FOX23's crew on scene saw crime scene tape surrounding the immediate area.
Lt. Scott Scepanski with the Tulsa Police Department said they received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a possible shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene, they determined it wasn't a shooting, but a stabbing.
Scepanski said one man, around 20 years old, was found stabbed and taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical condition, but stable.
Police said they are still investigating the area for evidence. A suspect has not been found or taken into custody yet.
Scepanski said officers will be canvassing the area until they find further evidence.
The investigation is ongoing.